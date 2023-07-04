State Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains found in early June
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Human remains that were found in Garrard County in early June have been identified.
Kentucky State Police says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as 47-year-old Glenn Caddell of Lancaster.
They say the remains were discovered on June 4 in a field off of Crab Orchard Road (KY-39) in Garrard County.
Anyone who may have information about the investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.
