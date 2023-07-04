Tell City community remembering Sgt. Glenn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - As the community continues to mourn the loss of Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn, the police department is thanking those who are continuing to come out and support them.

Thousands attended a candlelight vigil Monday evening at City Hall, remembering Sgt. Glenn as a hero and as a pillar of the community.

She was killed in the line of duty early Monday morning at the Perry County Memorial Hospital.

“During this time of tragedy, our agency has experienced a magnitude of support unlike anything we have ever experienced in the history of our agency,” said the police department in a social media post.

Tell City PD asks everyone to keep officers and dispatchers involved in the shooting in their thoughts and prayers, as they too are going through a “deeply difficult time.”

“Over the past 24+ hours, our agency has struggled to find the words to convey our hurt, our anguish, and our sorrow for the loss of Sergeant Heather Glenn,” says the police department in a statement on Facebook. “At this time, our agency is focused on supporting her family as well as coordinating peer support for the officers involved in the shooting, and fellow officers and dispatchers impacted by this tragedy.”

The community, also sharing memories of Sgt. Glenn on social media Tuesday. Many say she was a role model in the Tell City community.

That was echoed by CEO of the Perry County Development Corporation Erin Emerson.

She came to know Sgt. Glenn through the ASPIRE event. That’s an annual gathering for high school sophomores across Perry County high schools. Emerson says when the event first started, it was for girls to learn about non-traditional career paths for women.

“Every year it never failed that Heather’s table was full when we gave the students the chance of where they wanted to go,” Emerson said. “When they would give reviews about the event it never failed that students would mention really enjoying getting to talk to her.”

Emerson says small, tight-knit communities mourn together, and that’s what they’re doing now, following the loss of someone highly regarded in Tell City.

“If you think about the Tell City Police Department, you think about Heather,” Emerson said.

According to the agency, deputies will be working closely with the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police Memorial Team in the next few days to ensure the funeral service will honor the wishes of Glenn’s family.

The police department says their leadership team is working on establishing a bank account where supporters can donate to her family in memory of Sgt. Glenn.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.