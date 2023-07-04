Contact Troubleshooters
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run of Shelbyville officer enters guilty plea

Ashley Dyan Catlett
Ashley Dyan Catlett(Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman accused of a deadly hit-and-run of an off-duty Shelbyville officer entered a guilty plea on Monday.

Ashley Dyan Catlett pleaded guilty to all charges involved, including leaving the scene of a fatal crash, along with other traffic offenses.

In August 2022, Thomas Elmore was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by a car on Outer Loop and Minor Lane.

Police said Catlett was making a left turn when the crash happened.

Witnesses told police she got out of the car and left on foot.

She was later arrested and charged with a felony for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Catlett also faced misdemeanor charges for not having a driver’s license and failure to maintain insurance.

Elmore, who died at the scene, had been with the Shelbyville Police Department for around a year.

