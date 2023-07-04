Woman in critical condition after shooting in Shively
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is fighting for her life after she was found shot in Shively early Tuesday morning.
Shively police officers were called at about 3:20 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Ralph Avenue.
They found a woman in her mid 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said she was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The Shively Police Department is investigating and asks anyone with information to call (502) 448-6181 or the anonymous tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.
