Woman in critical condition after shooting in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is fighting for her life after she was found shot in Shively early Tuesday morning.

Shively police officers were called at about 3:20 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Ralph Avenue.

They found a woman in her mid 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said she was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The Shively Police Department is investigating and asks anyone with information to call (502) 448-6181 or the anonymous tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.

