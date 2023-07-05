Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

10-year-old dies after drowning at Nappanee Public Pool

10-year-old drowns at Nappanee Public Pool
10-year-old drowns at Nappanee Public Pool(wndu)
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after some Fourth of July fun at Nappanee Public Pool turned into a deadly tragedy.

Police say a 10-year-old boy drowned while participating in a free swim day at the pool in Stauffer Park.

According to family and police, Kymani Emmanuel Collier of Goshen is the boy who drowned. Nappanee police say he went under the water around 4:45 p.m. at the pool when lifeguards retrieved him and performed CPR.

“My mom, she witnessed everything, and based on the cries I heard over the phone those are cries I am never going to get out of my head,” said Kymani’s aunt, Sara Ladig.

Family members say Kymani had a faint heart beat during chest compressions and was eventually taken off life support. Officials say he was declared deceased around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Ladig says Kymani was a happy kid, a good student and always had a positive attitude.

“He was the most energetic, life of the party kind of person. There wasn’t a single time I think I’ve ever seen where he was in a bad mood,” said Ladig.

She reflects on what she will miss most:

“His goofy smile. He had one tooth. By slightly I mean much larger than the rest of his teeth and when he smiled you couldn’t help but smile. It was infectious.”

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Officials say there is not going to be an autopsy because his family is donating his organs.

Phil Jenkins, the mayor of Nappanee, has released a statement on the drowning, saying:

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this incident. We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate event and are fully committed to working with everyone affected by this tragedy.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Meanwhile, the pool is temporarily closed.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

You can rewatch Wednesday night’s story in the video below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Maxwell Emerson
Oldham County High School teacher dead after shooting in Washington, D.C.
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit began an investigation after a man and...
Names of man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide released
A memorial is all that's left of a fatal motorcycle crash in Jeffersonville Tuesday.
‘Like a scene from a movie’: Jeffersonville restaurant worker describes deadly crash
The body of 36-year-old Bryan Henderson was recovered on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. He had went...
Missing canoeist’s body recovered in creek connecting to Nolin River
UPS, Teamsters say contract negotiations collapsed

Latest News

Dakota Hill, the boyfriend of Catherine “Abby” McKinney, was charged with murder in Feb. 2022...
Dakota Hill sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder of girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter
Source: Louisville Metro Police Department
Man wanted out of Indiana, Arizona arrested in Louisville
Source: Indiana State Police
Nobody injured after small plane lands in southern Indiana field
Local and state leaders, along federal lawmakers representing Kentucky, attended the ribbon...
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport
An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Estill County.
Human bones discovered; police investigating