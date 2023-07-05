American Red Cross hosts ‘Stars, Stripes and Pints’ blood drive

Contact Troubleshooters
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Red Cross is hosting a “Stars, Stripes and Pints” blood drive to help keep their supply stocked throughout the summer.

The blood drive took place on Wednesday at the UAW Local 862 on Fern Valley Road and will pick back up on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Everyone who donates will get a chicken dinner, a ticket to Kings Island, a Red Cross dry bag and a $15 e-gift card.

Chuck and Gina Priddy were at the event and gave blood. The two have been donating since 1977.

Last year, Chuck had a medical issue where he lost a lot of blood. He spent six days in the critical care unit.

“So, I wound up receiving eight units of blood,” Chuck said. “And I’m just very grateful for the Red Cross. As a blood donor, I never dreamed that I would need those services. I always just donated. So, it was very comforting in my time of need that the blood was there and available.

Now, Chuck encourages anyone who’s willing and able to give the gift of life.

For a full list of opportunities to donate blood, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

