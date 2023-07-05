Contact Troubleshooters
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: State trooper nearly hit by 2 vehicles while working crash site

A Connecticut State Police trooper on Route 72 was nearly struck by two vehicles skidding on the road.
By Evan Sobol and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – A state trooper was nearly hit by two sliding vehicles in Connecticut on Tuesday evening.

Connecticut State Police posted video of the incident on Facebook. They reported the trooper was placing flares in the roadway ahead of the scene of a previous crash.

In the video, two cars are then seen sliding on the wet pavement, narrowly missing the trooper.

The trooper was not injured, according to state police.

State police are using the video as a reminder to drivers to slow down in wet conditions in order to prevent hydroplaning and potential collisions.

“With more stormy weather expected this week, your CT State Troopers ask drivers to slow down and expect the unexpected,” the agency said in the post.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

