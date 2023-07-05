Celebrating the complexities of Independence Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fourth of July celebrations across Louisville and southern Indiana capture how the holiday brings people together while recognizing the country’s independence.

The Fourth of July commemorates the birth of the United States of America as an independent nation, but independence carries different meanings for some.

At Locust Grove, their Independence Day event represents all aspects of the holiday and the varying viewpoints during America’s early years.

Brandon Vigliarolo, a Locust Grove volunteer and Nickolas Clark portrayer, describes his role in the celebration as an educator. As Nickolas Clark, the nephew of William Croghan, spectators can see Vigliarolo confronting issues of slavery and class in the eighteenth century.

“It’s important to look into our past,” said Vigliarolo. “Especially, now, as we are approaching more ideas of reconciling with our past of the United States and the problematic history we have had.”

People like Frederick Douglass viewed Independence Day as hypocrisy.

On July 5, 1852, Douglass reminded others that 76 years after the Declaration of Independence, the country still had millions of people enslaved.

In an excerpt of his speech ‘What to, the slave is the Fourth of July’ Douglas, asks “Are the great principles of political freedom and of natural justice, embodied in that Declaration of Independence, extended to us?”

His speech was one of the readings at Locust Grove’s Fourth of July celebration.

“We are celebrating freedom, but there was a time at this site where many people were not free and what does freedom mean to them?” said Harlan Dawkins, Locust Grove Marking Coordinator. “Hundreds of slaves and indigenous people worked at Locust Grove.”

The goal of Locust Grove’s Independence Day event is to show people that the Croghans, enslaved people, and women should be celebrated, respected, and acknowledged.

As Fourth of July celebrations spread across the country, the heart of the holiday remains the same.

”Everybody should celebrate the Fourth of July because this is a great country,” said Jackie Murphy, Jeffersonville Parade Goer. “I don’t care what political party you chose. I think Democrat, Republican, or Independent should celebrate our men who have gone to fight for us and that we are alive to celebrate the holiday.”

To read Frederick Douglass’ full speech, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.