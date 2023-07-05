City-wide contest to end gun violence in Louisville offers cash prize for best proposal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Crescent Hill Community Council is sponsoring a competition to end gun violence in Louisville.

Anybody, anywhere, or any age can submit their proposal to end gun violence. The best one wins a cash prize.

The judges will be from all over town, from different walks of life: police officers, elected officials, and neighborhood leaders are among them.

Any proposal submitted must include three action steps to implement the idea.

It has to be doable with resources already available in Jefferson County.

It needs to be no more than 500 words or one page, with minimum 10-point font.

It can be a new idea entirely, or a new take on an old idea. You’ll have until the end of the day on October 4 to make a submission.

The competition launched Wednesday at the corner where Krista Gwynn’s son, Christian, was gunned down in December 2019.

”This is the first time my family has stood on this corner where my son lost his life because we refuse to believe that this is where we lost our child,” Gwynn said. “I am like other mothers, my husband’s like other fathers. We’re losing our children like they’re expendable and they’re not.”

Submission forms can be found at the Crescent Hill Library. They’re working to get the submission forms online at the Crescent Hill Community Council website.

The cash prize was initially $1,000. After a few donations, the total grew to more than $4,000. It’s still growing, you can reach out to the Crescent Hill Community Council to add to the total. Their email is webmaster@crescenthill.us.

