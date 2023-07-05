Crestwood man dead after shooting in Washington, D.C.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Wednesday, according to a release.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the campus of Catholic University around 8:22 a.m., officials said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Officials said the man was taken to an area hospital where, despite life-saving efforts, he later died from his injuries.

The man was identified as 25-year-old Maxwell Emerson of Crestwood, Kentucky.

According to police, surveillance video shows two men walking onto the campus and into the plaza before one of the men shot the other and then ran off.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at the time of this writing.

