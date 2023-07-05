Contact Troubleshooters
Crews working on emergency repairs due to water main break, boil water advisory in place

Courtesy: Town of Clarksville Government
Courtesy: Town of Clarksville Government(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Crews in Clarksville are currently working on emergency repairs due to a water main break.

The affected area includes North McKinley Avenue, West Washington Street and North Randolph Avenue.

A boil water advisory is in place until further notice.

Clarksville town government expects the repairs to take about 10 hours to complete.

