Crews working on emergency repairs due to water main break, boil water advisory in place
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Crews in Clarksville are currently working on emergency repairs due to a water main break.
The affected area includes North McKinley Avenue, West Washington Street and North Randolph Avenue.
A boil water advisory is in place until further notice.
Clarksville town government expects the repairs to take about 10 hours to complete.
Repairs are expected to take approximately 10 hours to complete. At this time you are under a Boil Water Advisory for 24 hours. Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 3 minutes. Water is OK for bathing, washing, and other common uses.— Town of Clarksville (@TownClarksville) July 5, 2023
