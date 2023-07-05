Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Deputy dies after being shot during traffic stop; suspect who fled in police cruiser caught, sheriff says

Crisp County, Georgia, Sheriff Billy Hancock, at podium, gives an update on the deputy shot...
Crisp County, Georgia, Sheriff Billy Hancock, at podium, gives an update on the deputy shot while making a traffic stop on Wednesday.(Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By Lenah Allen, Seth Feiner and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A deputy in Georgia has died after being shot early Wednesday morning, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was making a traffic stop for a suspect who was wanted for burglaries on Highway 280 West in Cordele around 3:40 a.m.. authorities said.

As the deputy was approaching the suspect’s reportedly stolen car, the suspect shot the deputy before fleeing the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they were alerted around 4 a.m. that the deputy had been shot, and a multi-county chase involving other deputies and the suspect, who was reportedly in the stolen deputy’s vehicle, had begun.

The suspect was later arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office near the Bibb-Monroe County line.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy died from his injuries at Crisp Regional Hospital.

Both the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit began an investigation after a man and...
Names of man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide released
Louisville Extreme Park
Louisville Extreme Park no longer open 24 hours
Two men have died of their injuries after a small explosion on June 27, 2023 at the Dine...
2nd person dies after explosion at Dine Company warehouse near Shively
1 dead, 1 injured in 2 separate early morning shootings in Louisville
Independence Day: Where to watch the fireworks in Louisville

Latest News

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of...
Fawn trapped under rock in backyard rescued by police
United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other
The body of 36-year-old Bryan Henderson was recovered on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. He had went...
Missing canoeist’s body recovered in creek connecting to Nolin River
A man was arrested by Tampa police after they said he shot a laser at a police helicopter.
Police: Man arrested for shining laser at helicopter
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Powder found in White House’s West Wing lobby tests positive for cocaine