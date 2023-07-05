DNR: Man pulled from Michigan Lake on Fourth of July

FILE PHOTO - Pier at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says its officers are investigating after a man was pulled from a beach in LaPorte County on the Fourth of July.

Around 4 p.m., the department says crews were dispatched to the pier area of Washington Park Beach in Michigan City for a man who was reported missing in the water.

Officers say after a brief search, the man was pulled from the water by lifeguards and was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The victim is not being identified until their family is notified, DNR says.

