Families celebrate Independence Day with Friends of Barren River Lake & Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Things were certainly red, white, and beautiful at Barren River Lake State Park on Independence Day, as families gathered for the park’s annual firework show on the lake.

“We have several food trucks, a UV Hydration Station, the park is having lots of events for children,” said Missy Towell, President of Friends of Barren River Lake & Park. “Everyone likes to watch the fireworks from the beach. It’s beautiful. It’s just magical watching, watching the fireworks from boat.”

Having taken over in 2007 after the funding was no longer available for the fireworks, Friends of Barren River Lake & Park have been helping the park hold a Fourth of July bash for 15 years. The group hopes the event brings together families of the region for some old-fashioned American fun.

“We’ve been coming probably 10-12 years, ever since my kids were little, now they’re all grown and get to bring their grandkids,” said attendee Todd Johnson. “We can watch the fireworks, we cook out, we eat, we sit down and have family time.”

Even those who hadn’t been for some time found they couldn’t stay away for long.

“When they were a little you had to usher them around and try to keep them entertained, right. But now we’re all just having fun together as a family,” said Mike McSweeney, who was visiting with his children for the first time since they were young. “Walking out on the beach, coming in, patronizing some of the vendors, and enjoying memories of Barren River Lake State Park.”

When we asked those in attendance why people should participate in the tradition, the answer was simple: for the family.

“It’s a good, family, wholesome experience,” Johnson said. “It’s just all about family really for me.”

“Good memories on the beach with the family, right? Not much else needs to be said there,” said Alex McSweeney, one of Mike’s sons. “I think it’s just a lot of good memories that we want to relive, and hopefully these families get the opportunity to do the same.”

Friends of Barren River Lake & Park said the event was to celebrate both Independence Day and the county’s anniversary.

Barren County turns 225 years old this year.

