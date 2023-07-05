FORECAST: Hot afternoon with spotty downpours

WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated downpours this afternoon

Cold front brings higher rain chances late Thursday into Friday

More storms expected for the second half of the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly sunny, hot and humid at times into this afternoon. Only spotty showers or a brief t-storm looks to be on the table for the rest of the daylight hours today. Evening downpours will fade early, however, there will be a batch of weakening thunderstorms approaching from the west that could keep the radar active at times into the overnight hours.

Thursday looks to feature a couple waves of thunderstorms, once around midday and another toward the late afternoon hours. The amount of heating that can take place is key on how gusty these t-storms can become. We’ll monitor it. Scattered showers and thunderstorms linger Thursday evening before we see a drying trend at night. Temperatures slide into the 60s by Friday morning.

Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather App.

