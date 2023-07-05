Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Hot afternoon with spotty downpours

WAVE 11 p.m. - Weather - Tuesday, July 4, 2023
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated downpours this afternoon
  • Cold front brings higher rain chances late Thursday into Friday
  • More storms expected for the second half of the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly sunny, hot and humid at times into this afternoon. Only spotty showers or a brief t-storm looks to be on the table for the rest of the daylight hours today. Evening downpours will fade early, however, there will be a batch of weakening thunderstorms approaching from the west that could keep the radar active at times into the overnight hours.

Thursday looks to feature a couple waves of thunderstorms, once around midday and another toward the late afternoon hours. The amount of heating that can take place is key on how gusty these t-storms can become. We’ll monitor it. Scattered showers and thunderstorms linger Thursday evening before we see a drying trend at night. Temperatures slide into the 60s by Friday morning.

Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

