Historic Owensboro home damaged in storms

Historic Owensboro home damaged in storms
By Brian Cissell
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A historic home in Owensboro is damaged after Thursday’s storm.

The former Civil War hospital just off Frederica Street was damaged when a large tree fell on the front porch.

The home, built in 1849, has been in the Medley family for more than 70 years and is now on the market.

Realtor Blake Hayden says the home will be fixed better than before.

“She sent me a picture, and the first feeling was disappointment. The second feeling is just an amazement of how many storms we’ve had and just what that’s done to our community. This community always rallies together. It was an immediate thought of some saddness but then relief that they’ve got a great insurance agent and that they’re going to get it back to its original shape,” said Hayden.

Crews are expected to begin removing the tree Wednesday.

The home is listed at $749,000.

4th of July fireworks at the Waterfront