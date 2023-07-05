Contact Troubleshooters
Hundreds gather for 2nd annual 4th of July Everyone Rides Together bike ride
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of people gathered near Waterfront Park Tuesday morning for the 2nd annual Everyone Rides Together 4th of July bike ride.

Cyclists from bike clubs across Louisville came together for the event.

They rode a bridge-to-bridge route using the East End Bridge going to Indiana, then circling around back to Kentucky using the Big Four Bridge.

Not only is it an event to bring people who have shared interests together, but it also shows that more could be done to make roads safer for cyclists in our area.

”I noticed that we have about eight bicycle clubs in the Louisville area, and I thought how great of an idea it would be to bring us all together,” Manager of Crazy Ridenfaden Cyclists John Mahorney said. “We normally go off and do our own thing, and do our own rides in our own places, and I thought it’d be great if once a year, maybe twice a year, we’d come together and do a ride together.”

”It does highlight the fact that Louisville has got a very strong, vibrant, and growing bicycle community,” Brian Bernardi said. “And we need more bike lanes and more bike-friendly roadways in Louisville, especially on River Road, which is one of the most heavily trafficked roadways in Kentucky, in Louisville for cyclists and for cars.”

The group ended the ride at Against the Grain for drinks and food.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

