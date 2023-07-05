Iroquois Park hosts free movie nights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Iroquois Park is hosting several free movie nights in the Iroquois Amphitheater throughout summer, according to a release.

The first free movie is The Muppet Movie, which will show on Wednesday, July 5 at 8:30 p.m. and gates open at 7:30 p.m. for concessions and door prizes.

The next movie night will be a showing of Hairspray on Wednesday, July 19 at 8:30 p.m.

For a full schedule of upcoming movie nights, click or tap here.

