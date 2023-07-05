Contact Troubleshooters
Iroquois Park hosts free movie nights

Iroquois amphitheater will be hosting free movie nights this summer.
Iroquois amphitheater will be hosting free movie nights this summer.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Iroquois Park is hosting several free movie nights in the Iroquois Amphitheater throughout summer, according to a release.

The first free movie is The Muppet Movie, which will show on Wednesday, July 5 at 8:30 p.m. and gates open at 7:30 p.m. for concessions and door prizes.

The next movie night will be a showing of Hairspray on Wednesday, July 19 at 8:30 p.m.

For a full schedule of upcoming movie nights, click or tap here.

