‘Like a scene from a movie’: Jeffersonville restaurant worker describes deadly crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A deadly crash in Jeffersonville Tuesday morning left some in the community shaken.

Car and motorcycle parts along with broken glass are all that’s left of the deadly crash that killed a man in Jeffersonville.

The crash happened Tuesday morning just before 1:30 a.m. on East 10th Street.

Police say a motorcycle and car crashed into each other and made a noise so loud that Nela Green said she heard it at her job at Rally’s.

“So I had walked over to see what was going on, and they said he was unconscious,” Green said. “They ended up having to do CPR until the paramedics showed up, and then I walked over to sit with the other person involved in the accident.”

Green said the scene was nothing like she’d ever seen.

She told WAVE News it was painful to watch as the motorcyclist’s friends did everything they could to keep him alive until first responders arrived.

But shortly after he got to UofL hospital, the motorcyclist died from his injuries.

It was like a scene from the movie but way worse because it was real,” Green said. “It was somebody really laying there. That was somebody’s child, somebody’s friend, brother.”

Green says the motorcyclist was riding with his friends after a night out when the crash happened, and they stayed by his side until the scene was cleared.

She said the crash shows how quickly life can change.

“A night of fun turned into a night of tragedy for them, sadly,” said Green.

Replacing the debris from the wreck are flowers surrounding a sign with the name Corbin on it. It now stands as a memory of a life Green says will always stick with her.

“It’ll be with me forever because you lost your life and I partly experienced seeing someone’s nightmare,” Green said.

The parents and loved ones of the victims gathered for a vigil on a Tuesday, but they did not want to go on camera.

They did say, however, that he was loved by many.

The victim’s name has not been released.

