LMPD: 2 victims taken to hospital in separate late night violent crimes

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating two violent crimes that happened late Tuesday night.

The busy stretch for officers started around 11:30 p.m. when they were called to the 3900 block of Taylor Boulevard in the Beechmont neighborhood.

Officers went there for a shooting call, but when they found a man had been stabbed. He was badly hurt and rushed to University of Louisville Hospital. There’s no word about his condition at this moment and there are no suspects for police yet.

Another shooting call came in just before midnight, this time to the corner of Eastern Parkway and South Brook Street, which is right between Parkway Field and the UofL Chemistry Building.

Officers found a man was shot in the leg. They quickly realized the shooting actually happened a block north of Churchill Downs, which is about a mile away. The man was taken to UofL Hospital and police said his injuries are not life threatening. There’s no word on any suspects from that shooting.

Anyone with information on these shootings can call (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

