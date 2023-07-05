Louisville group demands Castleman statue reinstallation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Friends of Louisville Public Art want the city to drop its legal effort to permanently remove the John Castleman Statue from Cherokee Triangle.

The group has been challenging the removal since 2020 and won its case in front of the Kentucky Supreme Court.

After winning its case in the Kentucky Supreme Court, the group went back to a Louisville judge and asked her to order the city to reinstall the statue.

The city said no way.

In court, an Assistant County Attorney said the city found a different state law that gives it the ultimate say-so over the fate of the Castleman Statue.

The city has already filed a new application with the Landmarks and Planning Commissions to remove the statue permanently.

Friends of Louisville Public Art said the city is wasting tax dollars by continuing to fight to keep the statue out of Cherokee Triangle.

Wednesday, the group demanded the city drop the lawsuit, and instead use some of the money to add another memorial in Cherokee Triangle honoring the Black men and women who fought to end segregation in Louisville’s public parks.

The group said the city has not responded to their ideas.

“The city continues not to listen to the community, they continue to bully us, with propaganda or whatever, and they force us into the court,” Martina Kunnecke said.

Mayor Craig Greeberg’s office sent a statement saying:

“Louisville Metro Government has no plans to place the Castleman statue back in its original location nor any interest in doing so. On July 20th, we will participate in a community facility review before the landmarks and planning commissions where we will explain our decision. As we begin to look at new options for that site we will be soliciting public input in the coming months.”

Meanwhile, the judge has not ruled in the existing court case.

Friends of Louisville Public Art want her to order the city to reinstall Castleman.

The city wants her to dismiss that idea.

