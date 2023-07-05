Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man charged for doing donuts on golf course, causing $20,000 in damage

According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was...
According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was seen doing donuts on the green of the 18th hole at the West Plains Municipal Golf Course.(KY3)
By Chris Six and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A man was charged after causing around $20,000 worth of damage at a Missouri golf course, police said.

Online court documents show 19-year-old Xane Norton is charged with first-degree property damage.

According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was seen doing donuts on the green of the 18th hole at the West Plains Municipal Golf Course.

Witnesses gave authorities the description of the truck and the name of the driver.

Online court documents show 19-year-old Xane Norton is charged with first-degree property damage.
Online court documents show 19-year-old Xane Norton is charged with first-degree property damage.(KY3)

Around 9:40 a.m., there was a report of the same truck making skid marks in the parking lot at West Plains High School.

According to a probable cause statement, officers investigated the tire tracks from the golf course and said it appeared the tracks matched the tires on the truck.

Police said the truck was driving without license plates. Authorities found the truck was not registered, and there was no proof of insurance. The driver, who authorities identified as Norton, was arrested.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit began an investigation after a man and...
Names of man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide released
Louisville Extreme Park
Louisville Extreme Park no longer open 24 hours
Two men have died of their injuries after a small explosion on June 27, 2023 at the Dine...
2nd person dies after explosion at Dine Company warehouse near Shively
1 dead, 1 injured in 2 separate early morning shootings in Louisville
Independence Day: Where to watch the fireworks in Louisville

Latest News

United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other
The body of 36-year-old Bryan Henderson was recovered on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. He had went...
Missing canoeist’s body recovered in creek connecting to Nolin River
A man was arrested by Tampa police after they said he shot a laser at a police helicopter.
Police: Man arrested for shining laser at helicopter
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Powder found in White House’s West Wing lobby tests positive for cocaine
FILE- New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The...
Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ wins primary, nearly assuring seat on NYC Council