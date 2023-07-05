Man dies in July Fourth fireworks explosion in NKY, sheriff’s office says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man died on July Fourth in a fireworks incident in Florence.

According to Lt. Chris Hall of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a traumatic fireworks injury at the 200 block of Melinda Lane in Florence around 10:30 p.m.

The Boone County Coroner identified the victim as Brian Simpson, 48, of Florence.

Investigators at the scene found that Simpson was attempting to light a commercial-grade firework designed for electronic detonation via a homemade mortar tube.

“It looked like he had modified the lighting fuse, the wick a little bit to go off at a quicker time,” Boone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chriss Hall explained. “When you cut it, it explodes faster, so it’s not giving yourself much time to avoid injury.”

Authorities said that Simpson cut the wick in half and after the firework was lit, it exploded immediately, which caused his fatal injuries.

The investigation is being handled by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms & Explosives, the Florence Fire Department Investigation Team and the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

Lt. Hall said in his more than 20 years in law enforcement, this is the first time his department has investigated a fireworks-related death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.