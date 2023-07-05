Contact Troubleshooters
Man injured after vehicle collision in Todd County

It happened at the intersection of Hopkinsville Road and Pond River Road.
It happened at the intersection of Hopkinsville Road and Pond River Road.(Todd County Sheriff's Office)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT
TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee man was taken to the hospital after a vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon.

Todd County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post it happened at the intersection of Hopkinsville Road and Pond River Road.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a black Toyota was traveling south on Pond River Road and pulled out in front of the path of a white Ford pickup truck, which was traveling east on Hopkinsville Road.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Steven Feldt of Knoxville, Tennessee and the driver of the white Ford pickup was identified as Kevin Payne of Alvaton.

Todd County EMS transported Feldt to Tennova for his injuries.

Fairview Fire Department, Todd County Rescue Squad, and Todd County EMS were at the scene of the collision.

