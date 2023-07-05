Missing canoeist’s body recovered in creek connecting to Nolin River

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a missing canoeist has been recovered on Wednesday from a creek in Glendale, Kentucky.

Bryan Henderson, 36, had been missing since around 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to Hardin County Emergency Management.

The canoe had been found on Monday in Valley Creek, which connects to Nolin River.

Henderson’s niece told WAVE News he enjoyed to camp, fish and go boating.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.