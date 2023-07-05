Contact Troubleshooters
Missing canoeist’s body recovered in creek connecting to Nolin River

The body of 36-year-old Bryan Henderson was recovered on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. He had went...
The body of 36-year-old Bryan Henderson was recovered on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. He had went canoeing on a creek in Hardin County. Courtesy: One of Bryan Henderson's nieces.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a missing canoeist has been recovered on Wednesday from a creek in Glendale, Kentucky.

Bryan Henderson, 36, had been missing since around 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to Hardin County Emergency Management.

The canoe had been found on Monday in Valley Creek, which connects to Nolin River.

Henderson’s niece told WAVE News he enjoyed to camp, fish and go boating.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

