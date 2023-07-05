Contact Troubleshooters
Oldham County High School teacher dead after shooting in Washington, D.C.

25-year-old Maxwell Emerson
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Wednesday, according to a release.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the campus of Catholic University around 8:22 a.m., officials said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Officials said the man was taken to an area hospital where, despite life-saving efforts, he later died from his injuries.

According to police, surveillance video shows two men walking onto the campus and into the plaza before one of the men shot the other and then ran off.

The man was identified as 25-year-old Maxwell Emerson of Crestwood, Kentucky.

An Oldham County Schools spokesperson confirmed that Emerson was a social studies teacher and the assistant wrestling coach at Oldham County High School. He became a full-time teacher in June 2021 after working as a substitute teacher.

According to NBC, Maxwell’s sister Ellen Emerson said that Maxwell was in Washington, D.C. with his mother and brother through the July 4 weekend. Maxwell was set to attend a professional development workshop at the Library of Congress Wednesday morning. He was on the way there when the shooting occurred.

When asked about claims that the two involved knew each other, Ellen said there is no way they did, according to NBC.

Oldham County Schools said there would be a statement released on Thursday.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at the time of this writing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

