Pedestrian hit by car dies from injuries, identified as 78-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the person who was hit by a car while walking on East State Boulevard last week has now died from his injuries.

The coroner says the man was hit while walking near East State Boulevard, just west of Maplecrest Road, around 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment where the coroner says he was pronounced dead three days later, on July 2.

He has been identified as 78-year-old Loyd C. Quillen of Fort Wayne. His death was ruled an accident, marking the 20th motor vehicle fatality in Allen County so far this year.

