Spencer County family regrouping after tragic house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Spencer County family is reeling after losing everything they owned in a house fire.

The fire happened in the early morning of June 29th and the community is now wrapping their arms around them.

For Stefani Higdon, the fire didn’t just destroy her home, but it burned up her plans for an end game.

Higdon spent years planning and building her dream home and after living only living in it for a couple of years, it’s gone in a flash.

It was a building that was more than a home for Higdon.

“This was my end game. This is what I poured everything into it,” Higdon said. “This was where I was going to grow old, you know.”

The details of the night haven’t escaped the mind of the Norton Healthcare Surgical Technician, and memories of the fierce flames still play over and over in her head.

Higdon said that she, her two sons and her granddaughter were all asleep when the fire started, and that she woke up from an act of God.

She said she heard a popping noise come from outside of her window and when she checked, she saw a ball of flames engulfing her deck.

“I took one step out and then when I looked up, the fire was coming across my face,” Higdon said.

Almost a week after the fire, Higdon found herself searching through the rubble to see what was salvageable, like her granddaughter’s favorite princess dress.

For the items she can’t recover, the community has given a helping hand.

From donating clothes to boosting up her GoFundMe, Higdon said she has felt the love from the community and doesn’t know how to thank everyone.

“There’s no words. There’s nothing that I can even do. There’s nothing in this world, literally,” Higdon said. “I spend most of my time wondering how I can give back.”

Despite her hardships, Higdon says she’s glad she made it out with her two sons and granddaughter and is grateful for a chance to recreate her dream.

“But yeah this is, this is my home, and I’ll make it my home again,” Higdon said.

While Higdon said she is thankful for the generosity of the community, she has received more than she could ever ask for. So for anyone who is in need of some resources, she said to contact her and she will get them to you.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

