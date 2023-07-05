Contact Troubleshooters
Tickets on sale for Brew at the Zoo with Wine and Food, Too!

Louisville Zoo offers free teacher Tuesdays in July
(tcw-wave)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo’s popular beer and wine-tasting events has been upgraded, according to a release.

Brew at the Zoo with Wine and Food, Too! starts on Saturday, August 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. The goal of the event is to raise funds for special projects and initiatives that support species conservation and education.

The fundraising event is coordinated and hosted by Friends of the Louisville Zoo and will feature an all-inclusive, VIP guest experience for everyone, according to the release.

Attendees can find plenty of catered food, beverage tastings, animal encounters, special engagements with zookeeper staff and special late-night food bites, event organizers said. There will also be live music, oversized lawn games and a silent disco alongside orangutans, tigers and more.

The first $1,000 tickets will be available at $115 and after those sell out, they will be $125. Event attendees must be at least 21 years old.

For more information, click or tap here.

