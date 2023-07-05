Contact Troubleshooters
UPS, Teamsters say contract negotiations collapsed

(Scott Areman | Courtesy UPS)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Happening right now from the UPS union negotiations as both sides are saying negotiations have stopped.

Each side is accusing the other of walking away from the table.

WAVE received a statement from UPS moments ago.

UPS encourages Teamsters to return to the negotiations table

“The Teamsters have stopped negotiating despite UPS’s historic offer that builds on our industry-leading pay. We have nearly a month left to negotiate. We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table.

Refusing to negotiate, especially when the finish line is in sight, creates significant unease among employees and customers and threatens to disrupt the U.S. economy. Only our non-union competitors benefit from the Teamsters’ actions.”

However, the Teamsters posted on twitter that it was UPS who left the table.

As we’ve been reporting on WAVE, the Teamsters have already voted to authorize a strike if a new deal isn’t struck. Employees are seeking better working conditions and better pay. Teamsters say just hours are left to draw up a new deal.

