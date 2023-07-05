Victim identified in Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity has been released of the man who died after a shooting Louisville’s Jacobs neighborhood.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed 33-year-old Alonzo C. Hearn, Jr. died at University of Louisville Hospital from a gunshot wound.

Louisville Metro police officers found Hearn found shot in the Strader Avenue and Craig Avenue intersection early Tuesday morning.

His death was ruled a homicide and no known arrests have been made at this time.

