1 year since visiting family was hit by car in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been one year since rising star basketball player Ava Jones and her family were hit by an impaired driver in Downtown Louisville.

Jones’s father died just days after the crash, while both she and her mother have spent much of the past year recovering from their injuries.

A lot has happened over the last year. Not just with the family’s recoveries, but also how Kentucky handles deadly DUI crashes.

Last July, Ava Jones and her family were in Louisville for a youth basketball tournament. On July 5, 2022, Ava, her parents, and her younger brother were downtown when a car jumped the curb and ran them over.

“Their lives are going to be changed pretty significantly here now with the two adults in critical condition and one of the children as well,” former Mayor Greg Fischer said last July. “So let’s make sure we keep them in our prayers and hope everything that’s good possible happens for them.”

Ava suffered a head injury and a broken back. Her young brother got serious scratches and bruises.

Her mom Amy broke her neck, shoulder, and ankle, along with a compound fracture in one leg. The other leg had damaged tendons, and on top of all that she suffered a stroke.

Ava’s dad Trey died from his injuries two days later.

“I’m out eating with some friends and I get a call from my grandma and it was just shock from there. And more bad news just kept flooding in‚” Ava’s older brother Hunter said last July. “It really took me until I got here and I was able to see them that it finally hit me. It was just tough.”

Amy was able to graduate from occupational therapy after 10 months.

Ava was able to finish her senior year of high school and will be attending the University of Iowa, where she’ll be playing basketball.

Michael Hurley is accused of driving the car that hit the family.

Police said that he admitted to being under the influence of hydrocodone. Since the crash happened, Governor Beshear has signed two laws that deal with DUI drivers in Kentucky.

Lily’s Law was signed in March. It was named after Lily Fairfield, who died when a woman who police said was driving impaired by opioids crashed into her car.

“This is a first step. I think we want to protect our kids and I think you all are going to help us do that,” Lily’s father Mark said in March.

The bill makes killing someone while driving impaired, an automatic vehicular homicide charge.

Melanie’s Law was signed in June after a woman accused of being on meth hit a car with young mother Melanie Hull and her son inside it.

The law now makes DUI drivers financially responsible for the children of the people they kill or disable.

“By making the choice to drink and drive or drive high that you are really putting someone’s life in jeopardy and not just that person, everyone who loves them and depends on them,” Senator David Yates said in June.

Yates sponsored the bill.

Hurley is being charged with several charges, including murder. He’s set to be in court for a pre-trial conference in August.

