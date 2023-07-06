$18.5 million renovation of USI Health Professions Center underway

Contact Troubleshooters
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An $18.5 million renovation of the University of Southern Indiana’s Health Professions Center is underway.

The center houses the University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions.

According to a release, the renovations began in early May, promising a new look and a state-of-the-art laboratory equipment.

Currently, renovations being made are:

  • Clinical Simulation Center
  • Food and Nutrition lower-level test kitchen and food science space
  • Radiologic and Imaging Sciences suite
  • Dental hygiene and dental assisting remodeled Dental Clinic

Officials say the final phase of the project is expected to begin in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

