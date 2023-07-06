Contact Troubleshooters
All lanes on I-65 northbound in Clark County closed due to wreck

All northbound lanes of I-64 are closed due to an accident.
All northbound lanes of I-64 are closed due to an accident.(ISP)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-65 northbound are closed in Clark County due to an accident, according to Indiana State Police.

Officials said I-65 north of Veterans Parkway is closed at mile marker five.

According to a Tweet from ISP Sergeant Carey Huls, one lane is expected to open soon but motorists should expect delays or find an alternative route.

This story will be updated as more information become available.

