All lanes on I-65 northbound in Clark County closed due to wreck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-65 northbound are closed in Clark County due to an accident, according to Indiana State Police.

Officials said I-65 north of Veterans Parkway is closed at mile marker five.

According to a Tweet from ISP Sergeant Carey Huls, one lane is expected to open soon but motorists should expect delays or find an alternative route.

This story will be updated as more information become available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.