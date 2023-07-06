Contact Troubleshooters
Best barbershop quartets gathering in Louisville for international competition

The best barbershop quartets are competing at the KFC Yum! Center Thursday through Saturday.
By Josh Ninke and WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some of the best barbershop quartets from around the world are in Louisville this week.

The International Barbershop Quartet Competition continues at the KFC Yum! Center with semifinals on Thursday at 5 p.m. and past champions are performing in a special show Friday at 7 p.m. Finals will be Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Barbershop Harmony Society said tickets can be purchased online. Click or tap here for more on ticket pricing.

The competition is Thursday through Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center.

