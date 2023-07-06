Best barbershop quartets gathering in Louisville for international competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some of the best barbershop quartets from around the world are in Louisville this week.

The International Barbershop Quartet Competition continues at the KFC Yum! Center with semifinals on Thursday at 5 p.m. and past champions are performing in a special show Friday at 7 p.m. Finals will be Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Barbershop Harmony Society said tickets can be purchased online. Click or tap here for more on ticket pricing.

The competition is Thursday through Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.