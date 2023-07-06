Best barbershop quartets gathering in Louisville for international competition
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some of the best barbershop quartets from around the world are in Louisville this week.
The International Barbershop Quartet Competition continues at the KFC Yum! Center with semifinals on Thursday at 5 p.m. and past champions are performing in a special show Friday at 7 p.m. Finals will be Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Barbershop Harmony Society said tickets can be purchased online. Click or tap here for more on ticket pricing.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.