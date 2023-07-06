Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Camera operator at Yankee Stadium hit in the head by overthrown ball, carried out on stretcher

A camera operator at Yankee Stadium in New York was injured Wednesday night when he was struck in the head by an overthrown ball. (Source: @RadioBrett / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – A camera operator at Yankee Stadium in New York was injured Wednesday night when he was hit in the head by an overthrown ball.

The wild throw happened in the fifth inning, when Baltimore Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson threw a ball toward first base to get Yankee Anthony Volpe out.

The ball flew over first baseman Ryan O’Hearn and struck Pete Stendel, a cameraman for YES Network who was positioned behind him.

A video shared by Twitter user @RadioBrett shows Stendel raising a hand in the air as he is carted off the field on a stretcher.

After the game, YES Network confirmed Stendel was “conscious and undergoing tests in the hospital after being struck in the head by a ball in tonight’s game.”

Play was paused for around 17 minutes before the game resumed. The Orioles beat the Yankees 6–3.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

25-year-old Maxwell Emerson
Oldham County High School teacher dead after shooting in Washington, D.C.
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit began an investigation after a man and...
Names of man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide released
A memorial is all that's left of a fatal motorcycle crash in Jeffersonville Tuesday.
‘Like a scene from a movie’: Jeffersonville restaurant worker describes deadly crash
The body of 36-year-old Bryan Henderson was recovered on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. He had went...
Missing canoeist’s body recovered in creek connecting to Nolin River
UPS, Teamsters say contract negotiations collapsed

Latest News

A woman whose remains were found in 1979 was identified as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
Jane Doe whose remains were found in 1979 identified by police
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.
Southwest Airlines flight diverted after attendant, passengers receive bomb threat
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 returned home the next day, police say
FORECAST: Quiet couple of days ahead