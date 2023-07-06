FORECAST: Cold front brings scattered downpours

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers and thunderstorms today

Warm but less humid Friday

Rain chances increase this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A passing cold front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms into today’s forecast. Some thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds. Outside of rain chances, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies as temperatures warm into the 80s. Rain chances fade after sunset. Partly to mostly cloudy skies stick around tonight. Look for lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and warm. Highs return to the 80s as we enjoy lower humidity. Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday night. Lows in the 60s.

Another front brings additional showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday; monitor rain chances if you have any outdoor plans.

