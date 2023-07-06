Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Quiet couple of days ahead

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Other than a small t-storm chance this evening, it will be a dry night
  • Friday looks mainly dry and warm
  • Storm chances increase for Saturday PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any downpours will fade away early this evening with patchy areas of river fog possible. Low will remain warm overnight around 70 degrees.

Friday is looking like a decent summer day with highs well into the 80s. Some afternoon cumulus clouds are expected to develop but at time, they few if any will be able to develop into showers. So this is a good day for yard work! Becoming clear Friday evening with some increase in clouds during the overnight hours. With that increase will be the risk for a shower or t-storms to approach from the west closer to sunrise.

Warm and humid with a period of strong t-storms possible during the afternoon hours on Saturday. We’ll see how this trends as we get closer in time but be weather-aware that you may have to seek shelter if stronger t-storms due indeed develop.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

