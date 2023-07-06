Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Spotty shower this afternoon with dry weather into Friday

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Spotty shower possible this afternoon
  • Thunderstorm coverage increases more toward Saturday
  • Rain chances have been lowered for part of Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly sunny, humid and warm with highs well into the 80s. There is still a risk of boundary from the morning storms could still be in the region and could help spark a thunderstorm this afternoon. We’ll be watching for that. Any downpours will fade away early this evening with patchy areas of river fog possible. Lows right around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow will be sunny and warm. Highs return to the 80s as we enjoy lower humidity. Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday night. Lows in the 60s.

Another front brings additional showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday; monitor rain chances if you have any outdoor plans.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

