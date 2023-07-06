Contact Troubleshooters
Human bones discovered; police investigating

An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Estill County.
An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Estill County.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in Estill County.

According to the Irvine Police Department, they received a call Wednesday night from someone who found bones at their home on Oak Street.

Police say those bones have since been identified as a human femur and a clavicle. After finding the bones, crews started excavating and found more human remains on the scene.

The bones will be sent off for testing.

This is a developing story.

