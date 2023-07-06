ISP: Nobody injured after small plane crashes in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a small plane crashed this morning in Jeffersonville.

The Indiana State Police confirmed the crash happened off Port Road, which is not far from the Ohio River.

The plane is reportedly a two-passenger private aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.

