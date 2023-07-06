Contact Troubleshooters
ISP: Nobody injured after small plane crashes in Jeffersonville

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a small plane crashed this morning in Jeffersonville.

The Indiana State Police confirmed the crash happened off Port Road, which is not far from the Ohio River.

The plane is reportedly a two-passenger private aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.

WAVE News sent a crew to the crash scene to get more information as this story continues to develop.

