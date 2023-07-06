JCPS holds second Deaf and Hard of Hearing Camp

Contact Troubleshooters
This year’s theme was “Our Place in Space.” Kids were able to learn through fun activities and projects focused around the topic.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second Deaf and Hard of Hearing Camp was hosted on Thursday for JCPS students.

This year’s theme was “Our Place in Space.” Kids were able to learn through fun activities and projects focused around the topic.

It’s an event that aims to encourage students to not only learn but to engage with peers who have a similar disability.

Another key topic taught was vocabulary, as many students who are hard of hearing may have difficulty communicating with others.

“This is important to me because language is just so important for our students and it is so important to be able to offer them the opportunity to gain all this language in a fun and exciting way,” teacher Lindsey Wheatley said.

One thing that Ms. Wheatley hopes kids remember after the camp is the friends they made, the fun they had and hopefully their vocabulary.

There were around 45 students at the camp this year.

