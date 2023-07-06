Kentucky players prepare for summer ball in Canada

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The youth of the Kentucky Wildcats will be tested before the regular season takes place late in 2023.

The Wildcats have secured the top ranked recruiting class in the country and intends to get the group on the court together as soon as possible.

Kentucky will head north to Canada to play July basketball while representing Team USA in the 2023 GLOBL JAM event.

The Wildcats will be competing in Toronto beginning July 12th against Germany.

Kentucky will play three games in four days on the trip.

Canada and Team Africa will be additional foes that the Wildcats will face off against through July 15th.

The Gold Medal game for the 23U tournament will take place July 16th.

