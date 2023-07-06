Contact Troubleshooters
KSP investigating after BGPD police officer injured in shooting at Car-Mart

Bowling Police officer injured in shooting at the Car-Mart on Russellville Road.
Bowling Police officer injured in shooting at the Car-Mart on Russellville Road.(WBKO)
By Gabrielle Bunton and WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green police officer was injured Thursday after a shooting at Car-Mart on Russellville Road, according to Ronnie Ward with Bowling Green Police Department.

The officer was transported to a hospital due to life threatening injuries sustained in the shooting, according to KSP.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m.

In a release sent out around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Kentucky State Police also said that a male subject was pronounced dead at the Medical Center at Bowling Green by the Warren County Coroner.

Updates from KSP have not been given as of Thursday night.

We have been in touch with Kentucky State Police Post 3 who said that any further updates will come from the Frankfort Headquarters on Friday.

ATF Louisville’s Bowling Green office assisted on the scene.

Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted his support for the BGPD and the officer’s family.

Barren County Sheriff’s Office also offered their support.

“Our prayers are with The Bowling Green Police Department and the officer who was shot in the line of duty today,” the department wrote in a post. “He is currently in surgery and in critical condition. Please keep him, his family and his fellow brothers and sisters in blue in your prayers.”

We will continue to update the story as more details come online and in our newscasts.

