LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after a shooting in Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood Thursday morning.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 700 block of South 39th Street at about 6:45 a.m. They found a man had been shot, so he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Police said his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

There have been no arrests made at this time as the Louisville Metro Police Department Non-Fatal Shooting Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal by clicking or tapping here.

