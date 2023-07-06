Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville woman arrested, accused of stabbing father

36-year-old Dominique Rhodes
36-year-old Dominique Rhodes(LMDC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was arrested on Thursday and is being accused of stabbing her father, according to LMPD.

Officers responded to a report of a man yelling for help in the 2300 block of Date Street around 5 a.m., according to the citation.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to hear the calls for help. Officers went to where the yelling was coming from and found a man and woman laying on a porch in a pool of blood, officials said. When officers asked what happened, they were told that the woman’s dog had been shot.

As the man was talking to officers, they noticed multiple cuts on his arm and head, according to the citation. The man said he and his daughter had been in a verbal argument and that she stabbed him with a knife. EMS made it to the scene and found two more cuts on his shoulder and wrist, and then transported the man to Jewish Hospital.

Officers then spoke with the daughter, 36-year-old Dominique Rhodes. She told officers that she and her father were in a verbal argument over him taking some things from her. According to the citation, Rhodes said the argument became physical, her father put his hands on her and she pushed him away.

Rhodes then said the argument started because her father had a few friends over that she did not want there, according to the citation. She said she then confronted her father and the verbal argument turned into a physical one.

After that statement, the father told police that Rhodes was always there for him even after he had a pacemaker implanted.

Rhodes claimed that she did not know her father had been stabbed at all, according to the citation.

Officers then found a knife at the front door.

Rhodes told police that she was covered in blood and needed to be checked for injuries. EMS said she did not have any visible injuries, but she was taken to UofL Hospital because she requested to go.

A witness told police that he heard a man yelling for help. The witness then went outside and saw a dog running loose and a man lying on the porch.

The witness said the dog charged at him and that he shot it, as the dog was known to be aggressive, according to the citation.

Rhodes was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. Her arraignment is scheduled for Friday, July 7 at 9 a.m.

