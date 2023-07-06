Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man in hospital after shooting in Wilder Park neighborhood

Anyone with any information on a crime is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at...
Anyone with any information on a crime is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Wilder Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of West Lansing Avenue and Second Street around 4:15 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. Ellis said officers gave the man first and until EMS arrived. He was then taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Maxwell Emerson
Oldham County High School teacher dead after shooting in Washington, D.C.
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit began an investigation after a man and...
Names of man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide released
A memorial is all that's left of a fatal motorcycle crash in Jeffersonville Tuesday.
‘Like a scene from a movie’: Jeffersonville restaurant worker describes deadly crash
The body of 36-year-old Bryan Henderson was recovered on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. He had went...
Missing canoeist’s body recovered in creek connecting to Nolin River
UPS, Teamsters say contract negotiations collapsed

Latest News

All northbound lanes of I-64 are closed due to an accident.
All lanes on I-65 northbound in Clark County closed due to wreck
Honor Flight Bowling League members "strike out" the costs for veterans on the Bluegrass Honor...
Senior bowling league helps send veterans on Bluegrass Honor Flight
Coach Brohm discussed a wide range of topics, including the upcoming season, the transfer...
UofL coach Jeff Brohm talks about upcoming football season at Rotary Club of Louisville
Local and state leaders, along federal lawmakers representing Kentucky, attended the ribbon...
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport