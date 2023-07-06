Man in hospital after shooting in Wilder Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Wilder Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of West Lansing Avenue and Second Street around 4:15 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. Ellis said officers gave the man first and until EMS arrived. He was then taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

