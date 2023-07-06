Contact Troubleshooters
Man wanted out of Indiana, Arizona arrested in Louisville

Source: Louisville Metro Police Department
Source: Louisville Metro Police Department
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted out of Indiana and Arizona was found in Louisville and taken into custody on Wednesday.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said 31-year-old TyShawn Nuby is a convicted felon wanted in Indiana for “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon” and Arizona for “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.”

Along with the guns seized, Louisville Metro police said Nuby had 4.5 lbs of heroin on him.

Nuby was booked at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections:

Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections

Below is the LMPD arrest announcement:

