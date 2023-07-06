Man wanted out of Indiana, Arizona arrested in Louisville
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted out of Indiana and Arizona was found in Louisville and taken into custody on Wednesday.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said 31-year-old TyShawn Nuby is a convicted felon wanted in Indiana for “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon” and Arizona for “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.”
Along with the guns seized, Louisville Metro police said Nuby had 4.5 lbs of heroin on him.
Nuby was booked at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections:
Below is the LMPD arrest announcement:
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.