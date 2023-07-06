Park DuValle Community Health Center helps with Medicaid coverage changes

Contact Troubleshooters
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 45,000 Jefferson County residents could lose their Medicaid health insurance.

That’s why one local health center is trying to help people keep their coverage.

The Kentucky Department of Medicaid Services began unwinding Covid-19-related policies and resumed eligibility certification for those enrolled in Medicaid beginning in April 2023.

The Park DuValle Community Health Center wants people to know they are open. Those with the center said they want to answer questions and help with reapplications.

“We don’t turn anybody away,” Park DuValle Community Health Center CEO Swannie Jett said. “You could come here and you make good money, but if somebody comes here, they may be homeless, we are still going to take care of you regardless. And the key to it is quality, pristine healthcare.

People are encouraged to renew their Medicaid insurance actively, meaning they will be responsible for completing paperwork and turning in information that shows they are eligible.

The Park DuValle Community Health Center is located at 3015 Wilson Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky.

