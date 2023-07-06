Reactions are mixed to Brownsboro Road diet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work will begin this fall to make part of Brownsboro Road safer.

A two-mile section of Brownsboro Road between Mellwood Avenue and Chenoweth Lane will be reduced from four lanes of traffic to two.

It is a process called a road diet. Plans also call for new turning lanes and improved intersections. However, not everyone is sold on the idea.

“Well, right now, it’s fine,” Bret Metzmeier said at his Super Spuds food truck, parked in a lot on Brownsboro. “But according to the plan, it won’t be too good in the future, I don’t think.”

Louisville Metro Advanced Planning Director Michael King listed problems with the current design that have led to 200 accidents and more than 50 injuries over the last 5 years.

The road diet would allow for safer turning and is expected to result in fewer accidents.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall.

However, some residents remain skeptical.

30-year resident Gordon Whittig warned of problems for parents picking up children after school.

“This first lane is backed up with parents trying to get in to pick up the kids. So automatically this is cut back to three lanes anyway,” Whittig said. “You’ve got two going that way and one going this way. They’re going to completely cut off the lane that parents need to get in and pick up the kids.”

